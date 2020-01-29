BETTY ROSE PARNELL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Betty Rose Parnell, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

She was born in Robeson County on Nov. 14, 1933, to the late Charles Franklin Goodwin and the late Snodie Britt Goodwin. She was formerly employed as a supervisor at Fairmont Knitting Co.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Alexander Parnell Jr.; and her son, Eugene Lee Parnell.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Sarah Parnell Mayers (Eddie) of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Crystal Townsend (Dalery) of Lumberton, and Tracy Parnell (Hughie Kissam), and Hollie Davis Roach, all of Fairmont; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher Townsend (Amy), Morgan Parnell, Taylor Townsend, Kaitlyn Roach, Haley Roach, Madison Roach, Mason Parnell, and Shelby Roach; two great-great-grandchildren, Aubree Chavis and Christopher "CJ" Townsend Jr.; and two special friends, Norma Kissam and Regina Jaquess, both of Fairmont.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at East Lumberton Baptist Church, 201 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. LeRoy Burke officiating.

Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

