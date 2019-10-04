BETTY SUE LEWIS

LUMBERTON — Betty Sue Lewis, 73, of Lumberton, departed this life Oct. 2, 2019, at Southeastern Health. She was born in Lumberton on May 4, 1946, to Thomas and Bessie Lewis and is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Linda of Lumberton, brother Tommy and his wife Becky of Red Springs, and niece Jennifer of Lumberton. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Jethro.

Betty served three years in the United States Army and retired from the United States Postal Service after 41 years of dedication. She particularly enjoyed her weekend getaways with friends Bonnie, Carolyn, and Marie.

A private graveside service will be held at Bracey Cemetery in Rowland with services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs. Her family would especially like to thank the entire staff of Glenflora and the nursing staff of the fourth floor of Southeastern Health for their generosity and devoted care during Betty's last days.