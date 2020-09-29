1/
Mrs. Betty Sue Prevatte
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
BETTY SUE PREVATTE

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Betty Sue Prevatte, 73, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

She was born in Robeson County on Feb. 12th, 1947, to the late Wayland H. and Rachel Britt Flowers. She graduated from Orrum High School, Pembroke State University, Campbell University and East Carolina University. She worked as an English teacher and media specialist at Fairmont High School for over 30 years, where she touched the lives of many students and staff.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Peggy F. McKnight. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Billy Prevatte; her cherished daughter, Chanda Prevatte Hughes and husband, Mark W. Hughes; and loving grandchildren, Courtney Maria Brown and husband, Matthew T. Brown, Rachel Lorene Williams, and Caitlin Nicole Williams.

The family is receiving visitors at the home in Fairmont. Visitation and services will be held at Broadridge Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with services to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations in her memory to Proctorville Baptist Church, 206 W. Main St.; or Fairmont First Baptist, 416 S. Main St.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 PM
Broadridge Baptist Church Cemetery
OCT
3
Service
Broadridge Baptist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss and hope that you find comfort in knowing that Sue was well liked and
Respected by those who knew her. May your
Happy memories bring you comfort in the days
And weeks ahead., Our Prayers go out to you
Barbara & William Sealey
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Hayes
Friend
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Hayes
Friend
September 29, 2020
Sending prayers to Mr. Bill, Chandra & Mark,and grandkids. She could always light up the room and make you laugh. Cherish your memories and keep them close to your heart. She is healed in Heaven.
Rose Hodges Simmons
Friend
September 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your time of sorrow.
Frankie & Frankie Britt
Classmate
September 29, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of Mrs. Betty Prevatte and may the love and mercy of our Lord help to ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
