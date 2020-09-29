BETTY SUE PREVATTE

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Betty Sue Prevatte, 73, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

She was born in Robeson County on Feb. 12th, 1947, to the late Wayland H. and Rachel Britt Flowers. She graduated from Orrum High School, Pembroke State University, Campbell University and East Carolina University. She worked as an English teacher and media specialist at Fairmont High School for over 30 years, where she touched the lives of many students and staff.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Peggy F. McKnight. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Billy Prevatte; her cherished daughter, Chanda Prevatte Hughes and husband, Mark W. Hughes; and loving grandchildren, Courtney Maria Brown and husband, Matthew T. Brown, Rachel Lorene Williams, and Caitlin Nicole Williams.

The family is receiving visitors at the home in Fairmont. Visitation and services will be held at Broadridge Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with services to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations in her memory to Proctorville Baptist Church, 206 W. Main St.; or Fairmont First Baptist, 416 S. Main St.