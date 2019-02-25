BETTY JEAN CAULDER TAYLOR

BOLIVIA — Mrs. Betty Jean Caulder Taylor, 80, of Bolivia, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Universal Healthcare nursing facility in Bolivia.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Robeson County, to the late Pearlie Caulder and the late Myrtle Anderson Caulder. She was a nurse and was formerly employed with Beverly Nursing Home.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ertle Max Taylor; a daughter, Wrenda Jean Britt; a granddaughter, Kandida Chriscoe; a son-in-law, Robert E. Chriscoe; two brothers, P.C. Caulder, and Ed Johnson; and a sister, Linnie Price.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by two daughters, Sonya Marie Smith (Scott) of Spring Hope, and Brenda Chriscoe-Benson (Steve) of Holden Beach; three grandchildren, Marshall Smith (Kara) of Elm City, Robert Chriscoe II of Supply, and Ron Chriscoe (Michelle) of Lumberton; and two sisters, Joyce Taylor, and Liza Turner, both of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

