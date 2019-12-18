BETTY TOLAR BRITT MCGOWAN

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Mrs. Betty Tolar Britt McGowan, 81, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Mrs. McGowan was born in Robeson County on Aug. 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Samuel Clayton Britt and Ruby Leigh Tolar Britt. She worked in the health-care industry as a registered nurse for over 30 years, retiring from Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. Mrs. McGowan was a past member of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club, where she volunteered her time in the school mentor program. She was a member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Reid, and Susan McGowan II of Villa Rica, Barry Renee McGowan of Marietta; granddaughter, Renee Shelby McGowan; stepgranddaughter, Sophia Miller; partner, Ben Cometa of Villa Rica; and brother-in-law, Dr. Jack Landis McGowan of Florida.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin R. McGowan; sister, Florence Britt Musselwhite; and a brother, James Britt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Karen Kagiyama officiating.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time. The Fairfield Kiwanis Club and former nurse co-workers will serve as honorary pallbearers.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Plantation Kiwanis School Mentor Program, c/o Barry Gardner, 9047 Woodlake Lane, Villa Rica, Ga., 30180.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.