BEVERLEY CHALK TOWNSEND

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Beverley Chalk Townsend, 88, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020.

Beverley was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 1931, to the late Elizabeth Cottrell Chalk and Richard William Chalk.

She graduated from Greensboro High School; attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1953, where she was a member of the Honor Council and Chi Omega sorority.

She married J. LeRoy Townsend Jr. on June 19, 1954, in Greensboro. Bev and LeRoy settled in Lumberton, where she was active in the community, in addition to being a loving wife and devoted mother to her children. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School for 15 years, served on numerous committees, and enjoyed the Women's Fellowship Class.

Beverley served as a board member of the N.C. Museum of History, Carolina Civic Center, Robeson County History Museum, and was a former trustee of the Robeson County Public Library.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Chalk Townsend, and her husband of 60 years, LeRoy Townsend Jr.

She is survived by her children, John L. Townsend III (Marree) of Greenwich, Connecticut, David G. Townsend (Margaret) of Winston-Salem, and Betsy Townsend Smith (David) of Atlanta; seven grandchildren, Merritt Townsend Patridge (Adam), Louise Townsend Duckett (Will), Reilly Catherine Townsend, Mary Lyle Townsend, David Gray Townsend Jr., Elizabeth Smith Edwards (Scott), and Catherine Smith Bondurant (Ben); and four great-grandchildren, Eleanor Edith Patridge, Claire Merritt Patridge, Eliza Shore Duckett, and Elizabeth Lyle Edwards.

Beverley is also survived by her brother, Richard William Chalk (Kay) of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews.

Her family is grateful to her special friends and caregivers, Nancy Sealey, Betty Locklear, and Candace McMillan; and to the staff at Wesley Pines.

A private memorial service will be held in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Endowment Fund, First Baptist Church, 606 Walnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.