BEVERLIE BROADHEAD FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Beverlie Broadhead Floyd, 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home in Fairmont.

Mrs. Floyd was born March 26, 1941, in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Frank Broadhead Sr. and Claire Keraghan Broadhead.

She was employed as an elementary teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County for 31 years. She was an avid reader, a retired member of the Sidney Lanier Book Club and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved working in her yard and was devoted to her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Floyd Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Robert O. Floyd III and his wife, Beth, and Mark L. Floyd, all of Fairmont; two grandchildren, Kerri Floyd, and John Robert Floyd, both of Fairmont; a great-grandson, Bentley Floyd of Fairmont; two brothers, Frank Broadhead Jr. and his wife, Francine, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Donald Broadhead and his wife, Lorraine, of Jamestown, N.Y.

A visitation will be held Tuesday at 10 t0 11 a.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A graveside service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Beverlie's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 307 Trinity St., Fairmont, N.C.