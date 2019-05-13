BEVERLIE BROADHEAD FLOYD

Guest Book
  • "Mrs Floyd was a nice lady! I worked with her at Rosenwald..."
    - DEBORAH BYRD
  • "Prayers are with you. Ed & Donna Hodges"
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news and please know that family..."
    - Dolores Dickens Augustine
  • "Robert and Family please know Mrs. Floyd was one sweet..."
    - Rhonda Ramey
  • "So sorry for your loss. Ms. Beverlie was a special friend..."
    - Cookie Hunt
Service Information
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-0777
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEVERLIE BROADHEAD FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Beverlie Broadhead Floyd, 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home in Fairmont.

Mrs. Floyd was born March 26, 1941, in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Frank Broadhead Sr. and Claire Keraghan Broadhead.

She was employed as an elementary teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County for 31 years. She was an avid reader, a retired member of the Sidney Lanier Book Club and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved working in her yard and was devoted to her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Floyd Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Robert O. Floyd III and his wife, Beth, and Mark L. Floyd, all of Fairmont; two grandchildren, Kerri Floyd, and John Robert Floyd, both of Fairmont; a great-grandson, Bentley Floyd of Fairmont; two brothers, Frank Broadhead Jr. and his wife, Francine, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Donald Broadhead and his wife, Lorraine, of Jamestown, N.Y.

A visitation will be held Tuesday at 10 t0 11 a.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A graveside service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Beverlie's name may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 307 Trinity St., Fairmont, N.C.
Published in The Robesonian from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.