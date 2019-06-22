BEVERLY HAMMONDS

PEMBROKE — Ms. Beverly Hammonds, 59, of Pembroke, was born on March 27, 1960, and was called home on June 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the late John D. Hammonds (Buddy) and Josephine Bullard Hammonds.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two sons, John Edwin Hammonds (Diana) and Kerick Hammonds (Lanae); a daughter, Kisha Woodell (Jonathon); six grandchildren, Desmond, Kiara, John Michael, Eriana, Paisley and Nariah; three brothers, Lonnie Hammonds (Dale), Johnnie Hammonds (Dianne) and Donnie Hammonds (Amy); two sisters, Angie Locklear (Earlie) and Lorelle Locklear (Nelson) and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was a very hardworking mother and grandmother who was loved by everyone she knew. She was also well known for her love of cooking, especially for the people she loved. She will be greatly missed and many memories will be cherished by her family forever.

The visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Rainbow Covenant Church. The funeral is at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Covenant Church.

Arrangements by Thompson's Funeral Home of Pembroke.