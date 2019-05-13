BEVERLY L. FREEMAN

LUMBERTON — Ms. Beverly L. Freeman, 62, of Lumberton, departed this life on May 10, 2019, at home.

She will be remembered for her love of family, her joy for cooking and her laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy, and Lucille Emery; a son, Danny R. Freeman Jr.; sisters, Vicky Emanuel, and Kim Clark; and a great-granddaughter, Baby Kinsley.

Ms. Freeman leaves behind her companion of 27 years, Johnny Prevatte; two children, Daniele Freeman, and Jamie Sampson; four grandchildren, Gatlin, Brionika, Jaythan, and Deonna; sister, Sharon Allen (Darrin); brother, Ron Clark; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings and Rev. Timmy Sampson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.