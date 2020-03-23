BILLIE FAYE RODRIGUEZ

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Billie Faye Rodriguez, 62, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on June 4, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Horace Mitchell Rogers.

She is survived by her mother, Alice Faye Rogers of the home; a brother, Horace Mitchell Rogers Jr. of Lumberton; three sisters, Peggy Ann Gawinski of Lumberton, Tina Rogers Huggins (Johnny) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Lisa Rogers Hedgpeth (Shane) of Wilson; and several nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.