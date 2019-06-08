BILLY ALLEN STEPHENS

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Billy Allen Stephens, 76, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 after an illness.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, at Cooke Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Lake View Perpetual Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, S.C.

Billy was born March 26, 1943, in Farmville, Virginia. He was the son of the late Lesley C. "George" and Helen T. Stephens.

Billy will always be remembered for his love of animals, riding his Harley, playing cards, and his signature handlebar mustache.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty S. Bass and Jeanette S. Spivey (Charles); brother, David N. Stephens; two nieces Sharon Mendenhall (Jay) and Noie S. Evans (Marshall); a nephew, Daniel Stephens; four great-nieces, Kristin King (Justin), Sarah Grace Evans, Spivey Evans, and Lesley Ana Evans; a great-nephew, Steele Mendenhall; and a great-great niece, Ariana King.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Lake View First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Lake View, S.C., 29563.