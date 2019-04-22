Obituary Print BILLY BAHNSON DAVIS | Visit Guest Book

BILLY BAHNSON DAVIS ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mr. Billy Bahnson Davis, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hills Cemetery with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. Born in Lumberton, Mr. Davis was the son of the late William Lee Davis and the late Eva Prevatte Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alton Watts Davis and his sister, Inez Jackson. He was retired from Bowater and enjoyed traveling in his motor home. He loved working on old cars, NHRA/NASCAR racing and was an avid fisherman. He graduated Lumberton High School in 1958. Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Katherine Boulware Davis; his son, Billy Bahnson (Jane) Davis Jr. of New Bern; his daughter, Cathie (Michael) Davis Williams of York; his stepchildren, Jonathan C. (Jennifer) Nelson of Greer, and Carrie Nelson (Rob) Neal of Rock Hill; his four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; his sisters, Colleen Lamb, Margaret Stallings, and Julia McLaurin, all of Lumberton; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Davis of Charlotte; his mother-in-law, Lucy Boulware of Rock Hill; his brothers-in-law, Ken (Pat) Boulware of Sharon, and Ron (Sandy) Boulware of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Robesonian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close