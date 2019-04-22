BILLY BAHNSON DAVIS

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mr. Billy Bahnson Davis, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hills Cemetery with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating.

Born in Lumberton, Mr. Davis was the son of the late William Lee Davis and the late Eva Prevatte Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alton Watts Davis and his sister, Inez Jackson. He was retired from Bowater and enjoyed traveling in his motor home. He loved working on old cars, NHRA/NASCAR racing and was an avid fisherman. He graduated Lumberton High School in 1958.

Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Katherine Boulware Davis; his son, Billy Bahnson (Jane) Davis Jr. of New Bern; his daughter, Cathie (Michael) Davis Williams of York; his stepchildren, Jonathan C. (Jennifer) Nelson of Greer, and Carrie Nelson (Rob) Neal of Rock Hill; his four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; his sisters, Colleen Lamb, Margaret Stallings, and Julia McLaurin, all of Lumberton; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Davis of Charlotte; his mother-in-law, Lucy Boulware of Rock Hill; his brothers-in-law, Ken (Pat) Boulware of Sharon, and Ron (Sandy) Boulware of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.