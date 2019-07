BILLY DEAN LOCKLEAR

ABERDEEN — Billy Dean Locklear, of Aberdeen, was born into eternity Monday, July 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sandhill Community Baptist Church in Red Springs. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs will be serving the family.