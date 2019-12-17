BILLY JOHNSON STONE

ROWLAND — Billy Johnson Stone, of Rowland, was born in Robeson County in a small community of McDonald, Thursday, Jan. 21, 1932, to the late Albert Haynes Stone and Bertha Hall Stone, and was born into eternity Sunday, Dec.15, 2019, at his home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Moody; and four brothers, Howard Stone, Lindsey Stone, George Stone, and Hubert Stone.

Mr. Stone was raised in the rural community of McDonald. He graduated from Rowland High School.

In his early years of adulthood he was a farmer with the McNair's Farming Co., after which he joined the Robeson County Sheriff's Department, where he retired as a sergeant after 27 years. Following his retirement, he would assist and take his place in the local family store in Rowland. Mr. Stone enjoyed fishing, hunting, boat skiing and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosa Mae Arnette Stone; two daughters, Teresa Stone of Pinehurst, and Debbie Jones of Laurinburg; a son, Ricky Stone and wife, Karen Graham Stone, of Rowland; a sister, Jean Baily of Waxhaw; four grandchildren, Steven Stone and wife, Sarah, Blake Chestnut and wife, Caroline, Kyle Stone, and Jason Chestnut; four great- grandchildren, Addie Chestnut, Emma Kate Stone, Lorelei Chestnut, and Thomas Stone; as well as many nephews, and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Bole Funeral Home in Rowland.

The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Rowland, followed by a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, N.C., 28352; First Baptist Church of Rowland, P.O. Box 387, Rowland, N.C. 28383; or , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, N.Y., 10163-4777.

Boles Funeral Home in Rowland is serving the family.