BILLY R. LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Billy R. Locklear, 63, of 830 Rennert Road, passed away Tuesday.

The funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Saddletree Church of God.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Saddletree Church of God, 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.