BILLY RAY BRITT

ORRUM — Mr. Billy Ray Britt, 61, of Orrum, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Robeson County on May 8, 1958, to the late William Ray Britt and to Peggy Ruth Davis Britt, he worked for many years as a mechanic with Campbell Soup Company.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Hunter Britt.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Rene Britt of the home; his mother, Peggy Ruth Davis Britt of Lumberton; a son, Frankie Britt (Meredith) of Orrum; a daughter, Joni Thomas (Jody) of Lumberton; his mother and father-in-law, Johnny and Alice Britt of Orrum; a brother, E.K. Stephens (Ellen) of Lumberton; a sister, Diane Hedgpeth (Billy) of Lumberton; an uncle, Wayne Britt (Frances) of Lumberton; his brothers-in-law, Morris Currie of Lumberton, and Hansel McCallum of Orrum; and five grandchildren, Noah, Dylan, Emma, Logan, and Ethan.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church in Orrum.

A funeral service will follow the visitation on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Elim Baptist Church with Rev. James Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Elim Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Elim Baptist Church Youth Program, 645 N. Creek Road, Orrum, N.C., 28369.

