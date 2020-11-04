1/
Billy Ray Britt
BILLY RAY BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Billy Ray Britt, 76, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center. He was born in Robeson Count on March 14, 1944, to the late Roland Britt and the late Letha Collins Britt.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Horace Britt, Alton Britt, Lawrence Britt, and W.A. Britt; and a sister, Minnie Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Pittman Britt of the home; three stepsons, James Michael Branch (Linda) and Rowland Jeffrey Branch (Kristie), all of Lumberton, and Dwayne Carroll Branch of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Kevin Branch, Adam Branch, Justin Branch, Christian Branch, Matthew Branch, Daniel Branch, Faith Branch, and Katelyn Branch; a great-grandchild, Finn Branch; and a sister, Ann Parritt of Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Ivey officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service at the graveside.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net


Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
