BILLY RAY CALLAHAN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Billy Ray Callahan, 71, of Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton, passed away April 6, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Omie Hill Callahan; his father, Frank Callahan; stepmother, Ora Mae Callahan; and a sister, Kay Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Lawson Callahan; three daughters, Tammy Polston and her husband, James, of Lumberton, Terri Callahan, and Sherry Callahan, of the home; three grandchildren, Shannon Mayers and her husband, Johnathan, Dustin Polston, and Travis Callahan of Lumberton; a great-grandson, Gavin Mayers; three sisters and a brother; and two stepbrothers and a stepsister.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sand Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Bruce officiating. Burial will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.