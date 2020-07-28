1/
Billy Ray Livingston
1959 - 2020
BILLY RAY LIVINGSTON

EVERGREEN – Billy Ray Livingston, 60, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from his home in the Boardman Community.

He was born Oct. 2, 1959 and grew up in Loris, South Carolina. Billy Ray was known as a loving and generous man and was well known all along the eastern seaboard.

Billy Ray had many friends in the local area and his lifelong interest and loves included family and friends, five female chow chows, catching fish for which he was locally famous, hunting and cruising the eastern and southern Caribbean (33 times) with his lifelong sweetheart and wife. Billy Ray was also known for growing large, abundant and beautiful gardens and sharing all with friends in the community.

Billy Ray enjoyed employment in several businesses and roles that included Fords Ready Mix in Myrtle Beach, City of Myrtle Beach, Owens Corning in Fair Bluff and as an employee for the Columbus County Sheriff's Department under four different Sheriff's.

He was preceded in death by Will and Maggie Livingston, and his grandparents, in whose home he was nurtured and loved.

Billy Ray leaves us with many memories that include his living a life of humility, always respecting and showing concern for others, generosity, never meeting a stranger, quick with an encouraging word and his love for the Lord.

He leaves his wife of 30 years, Lynne Clyburn Livingston, of the home.

Internment is planned at the Clyburn Family Cemetery in Boardman. Arrangements are yet to be announced. Reception will be afterward for friends and family in the home of Kris and Robert Clyburn.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 29, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Billy Livingston during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
July 29, 2020
My wife and I are so sorry for your loss. Billy Ray was a all around good person and a great friend and he will be missed.
Michael Sanderson
Friend
July 29, 2020
I've known Billy Ray 30 plus years thru his wife Lynne.He was a kind and respectable man. Always had a smile on his face when I saw him. Lynne I know you will truly miss him but I'm so glad that you have some precious memories of him. My love and prayers goes out to you and your family. Always a friend Sherry Gregory
Sherry Gregory
Friend
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Yvonne Hayes Hester
Family
