BILLY RAY LIVINGSTON

EVERGREEN – Billy Ray Livingston, 60, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from his home in the Boardman Community.

He was born Oct. 2, 1959 and grew up in Loris, South Carolina. Billy Ray was known as a loving and generous man and was well known all along the eastern seaboard.

Billy Ray had many friends in the local area and his lifelong interest and loves included family and friends, five female chow chows, catching fish for which he was locally famous, hunting and cruising the eastern and southern Caribbean (33 times) with his lifelong sweetheart and wife. Billy Ray was also known for growing large, abundant and beautiful gardens and sharing all with friends in the community.

Billy Ray enjoyed employment in several businesses and roles that included Fords Ready Mix in Myrtle Beach, City of Myrtle Beach, Owens Corning in Fair Bluff and as an employee for the Columbus County Sheriff's Department under four different Sheriff's.

He was preceded in death by Will and Maggie Livingston, and his grandparents, in whose home he was nurtured and loved.

Billy Ray leaves us with many memories that include his living a life of humility, always respecting and showing concern for others, generosity, never meeting a stranger, quick with an encouraging word and his love for the Lord.

He leaves his wife of 30 years, Lynne Clyburn Livingston, of the home.

Internment is planned at the Clyburn Family Cemetery in Boardman. Arrangements are yet to be announced. Reception will be afterward for friends and family in the home of Kris and Robert Clyburn.