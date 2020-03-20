BOBBIE JEAN CARDER

CHARLOTTE — Bobbie Jean Carder, 83, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday.

She was born to the late Braddie and Eva Paiton on July 23, 1936.

Bobbie finished a successful career as a Materials Management director at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She retired at the top of her field. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, a caring sister and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Bobbie is survived by her two children, Randy Carder and wife, Jeni, of Charlotte, and Diane Carder of Raven, Virginia; two siblings, Marguerite Morton and her husband, Norm, and Ronnie Pait. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The American Stroke Foundation, americanstroke.org.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.