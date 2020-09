BOBBY A. SCOTT

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Bobby A. Scott, 35, of 101 Kyle Brooke Dr. in Red Springs, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Rev. Crites Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.