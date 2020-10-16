1/1
Bobby Campbell Sr.
1937 - 2020
BOBBY CAMPBELL SR.

LUMBERTON — Bobby Campbell Sr., 82, of Lumberton, left his earthly home early Wednesday morning the 14th of October, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 29, 1937, to the late James "Pig" Campbell and Anna Campbell Prevatte. He worked for Riegel Paper Corporation, Federal Paper and retired from International Paper after over 30 years of service.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lamb Campbell; a daughter, Enola Gaye Flowers; a grandson, Arthur Paul Cain; his sister, Anna Rae Prevatte; and two brothers, Frank Ray Campbell, and James Campbell Jr.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Bobby Campbell Jr. and wife, Kell; his son, Cliff Ray Britt and wife, Norma Lou; and his grandchildren, Dylan and Phillip Campbell; Jeremy Britt and wife, Joni; Stacy Britt; and Brandy Nix and husband, Brian.

He also has five great-grandchildren, Luke, Josiah and Jaxon Britt, and Holden and Haley Nicoll.

A small graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hyde Park Building Fund in Memory of Bobby Campbell Sr.

Services entrusted to Floyd Mortuary of Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Meadowbrook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
October 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bobby’s passing.
Dixon and Sue West
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Teresa Parnell
October 16, 2020
To Bobby Jr. & family: Prayers for strength, comfort and guidance during this time. I'm sorry for your loss.
Nancy Sousley
Friend
October 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. So sorry for your loss. May God give you all Peace.
Jean Bateman
October 16, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort in the difficult time.
Frankie C. Britt
October 15, 2020
Bobby and family: Sorry to hear of your loss! Mr. Campbell was a sincere and hard working man. Always supportive and encouraging. I have fond memories of him during my teenage years! Praying for peace as you go through these next few days.
Allison Dees
Friend
October 15, 2020
Bobby and family— so sad to learn of your Dad’s passing. I always enjoyed talking with him when he was at IP and we had lots of talks.
You were a great son and may your memories
Bring you comfort in the Days ahead. Prayets and thoughts are with you


Batbara Sealey
Friend
October 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lynn Wilcox
