BOBBY CAMPBELL SR.

LUMBERTON — Bobby Campbell Sr., 82, of Lumberton, left his earthly home early Wednesday morning the 14th of October, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 29, 1937, to the late James "Pig" Campbell and Anna Campbell Prevatte. He worked for Riegel Paper Corporation, Federal Paper and retired from International Paper after over 30 years of service.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lamb Campbell; a daughter, Enola Gaye Flowers; a grandson, Arthur Paul Cain; his sister, Anna Rae Prevatte; and two brothers, Frank Ray Campbell, and James Campbell Jr.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Bobby Campbell Jr. and wife, Kell; his son, Cliff Ray Britt and wife, Norma Lou; and his grandchildren, Dylan and Phillip Campbell; Jeremy Britt and wife, Joni; Stacy Britt; and Brandy Nix and husband, Brian.

He also has five great-grandchildren, Luke, Josiah and Jaxon Britt, and Holden and Haley Nicoll.

A small graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hyde Park Building Fund in Memory of Bobby Campbell Sr.

Services entrusted to Floyd Mortuary of Lumberton.