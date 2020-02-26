BOBBY FARRELL JOHNSON

ST. PAULS — Bobby Farrell Johnson, 78, of St. Pauls, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Robeson County to the late William Carey Johnson and Mary Humphrey Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patsy Hester Johnson of the home; a son, Jason F. Johnson of Fayetteville; and sisters, Margaret Everette, Freida Johnson, and Martha West. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Carey Johnson Jr.; and sisters, Wilma Penfield, Peggy Hall, and Lois Council.

Bobby served in many positions with the Robeson County Public Schools from 1970 to 2000. He enjoyed church, sports and helping others. He especially enjoyed helping young people find their way.

Memorial contributions may be made to the R.E. Hooks Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 302 S. Second St., St. Pauls, N.C., 28384; or to the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with a Celebration of Life service at noon in the church Ssanctuary.

Arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.