BOBBY GRAY STOGNER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Bobby Gray Stogner, 82, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1936, in Robeson County to the late Joseph Carl Stogner and the late Emma Elizabeth Pittman Stogner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and later became the owner-operator of House of Quality Pawn Shop.

He is survived by his wife, Evdon Jo Macon Stogner of the home; three sons: Ronald Earl Stogner and wife Carol of Cary, N.C., Donald Carl Stogner and wife Sharon of Kernersville, N.C., and Michael Gregory Stogner of Jamestown, N.C.; a daughter, Deborah Jo Stogner of Lumberton, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Catherine Holley and husband John, Nicholas Stogner and wife Caitlyn, Caroline Stogner, Allison Stogner, Lauren Stogner, Holly Stogner, and Taylor Stogner; a great-granddaughter, Eliza Holley. He is also survived by an adopted daughter, Alice Cromwell Morgan and husband Ricky of Lumberton, N.C., and their children, Rikki Lynn Morgan, Amanda Morgan Hammonds, and Ricky Cromwell Morgan.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut St., in Lumberton, with Dr. David Elks officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton, 1310 N. Seneca St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358; or to Robeson County Humane Society, PO Box 3609, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

