BOBBY LEE BRADDY

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Bobby Lee Braddy, 52, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The memorial service celebrating his life is Thursday at 11 a.m. at Horace Grove Baptist Church in Boardman. Burial will follow at a later date.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.Hillsfhoffairmont.com.