BOBBY RAY LUNDYLUMBERTON — Mr. Bobby Ray Lundy, 68, of Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. He was born in Robeson County on Jan. 26, 1952, to the late Oscar Lundy and the late Mildred Herring Lundy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Lundy, Donald Thomas and J.W. Lundy; and a sister, Novella Saunders. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lundy, of the home; his children, Bobby Ray Lundy Jr. of South Carolina, Gerald Lundy of South Carolina, Amanda Lundy of North Carolina, Michael Owens (Kiara) of Nevada and Christopher Lundy of Texas; a stepdaughter, Sierra Cabato of Fayetteville; his sister, Ann Swann of Walnut Cove; and his special stepgranddaughter, TaJaneh Cabato. A private graveside service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, with Bailey Weeks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Red Cross, 600 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.



