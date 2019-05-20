BOBBY RAY "POPPY" STONE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Bobby Ray "Poppy" Stone, 76, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, peacefully at his home.

He was born on April 18, 1943, to the late Lonnie Stone and the late Viola Stone.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. and was later employed for many years with AT&T Telephone Co., formerly known as Southern Bell and later Bellsouth. He was also a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was an active member of the Men's Club.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy F. Stone; two brothers, Robert L. Stone Jr., and Albert Lonnie Stone; and three sisters, Athea Stone McLean, Helen Louise Stone Smith, and Myrtle Rose Stone Burney.

He is survived by his son, Marc Stone of Lumberton. He is also survived by Dana Freeman Kuster and husband, Steve, of Lumberton; along with Erica Abby Kuster of Raleigh, Aidan Alexander Kuster of Lumberton, and Ashley Fox of Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, with Rev. Chip Bass officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

