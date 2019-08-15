BOBBY SMITH

LUMBERTON — Bobby Smith, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 15, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Lumberton, N.C.,to Kelly and Mary Smith. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Mary Kathleen Britt Smith, and wonderful provider to their two children, Bobby Dwayne Lee Smith and Sheila Ann Smith Hall.

In his younger years he proudly served his country in the Army for six years. Upon his return from the military and without a formal education, he used his skills and knowledge to build and manage a successful business since 1972 known as Smith's Body Shop in Lumberton, N.C. The employees of Smith's Body Shop were a very special part of his extended family whom he loved dearly.

He was a man of strong faith and used his gift of rhythm to play the drums at his local church, ministering to others through the gift of music. The love of God showed in his daily walk, always encouraging others to have faith and believe that all things were possible. He fought a courageous battle for over 22 years but earned his wings and was welcomed into the heavenly gates of heaven.

Left to carry on his legacy are his loving wife, Kathleen and their sweet Cookie; son Dwayne (Kim) and grandson Bennett; and daughter Sheila (Michael) and grandchildren Zoe, Emily and Ian. Other surviving members of his family are sister Betty Lou and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family will be honoring his life on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at East Lumberton Church of God at 122 Dresden Ave. in Lumberton, N.C. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, N.C.

The visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at East Lumberton Church of God. The family will receive friends and family at the home of Dwayne and Kim Smith at 5105 Live Oak Lane, Lumberton, N.C.