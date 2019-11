BOBBY SMITH

LUMBERTON — Mr. Bobby Smith, 68, of 3908 West McDuffie Crossings Road, Apt. 15, Lumberton, departed this life Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saint Pauls Holiness Church with Rev. Odell Wilkins, Rev. Donell Evans and Rev. Gregory Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.