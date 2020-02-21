BONNIE BUNNELLS CHAVIS

RED SPRINGS — Ms. Bonnie Bunnells Chavis, of Red Springs, was born on Oct. 26, 1960, in Robeson County, to Selma Bunnells and the late Dan Bunnells, and departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Autumn Care in Raeford, completing her journey of 59 years.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery.

Ms. Chavis leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Natalie Merical and husband, Jonathan, of Durham; her mother, Selma Bunnells of Red Springs; five siblings, Janet Hicks and husband, Dwain, of Red Springs, Hilda Fields and husband, Charles, of Raeford, Fred Bunnells and wife, Janet, of Grays Creek, Rebecca Bunnells-Cox and husband, Walter, of Red Springs, and Jennifer Bunnells of Red Springs; her precious fur baby, Pennie; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.