BONNIE M. DAVIS

LUMBERTON — Bonnie M. Davis, 73, was found deceased in her home Aug. 21, 2019, in Lexington Park, Maryland.

She is preceded in death by parents Ewin and Marie Davis of Bladenboro, and sister Marcia Davis of Dumfries, Virgina.

She is survived by three children, Derek and Michelle Pate (daughter) of Farmville, Andrew and Karen McCrory (son) of Tarboro, and Tricia Armstrong (daughter) of Greenville; as well as sisters, Linda Hall of California, Maryland, Kathy West of Stafford, Virginia, Joan Davis of Baltimore, Maryland, Susan Evans of Stafford, Virginia, and Peggy Littrell of Union, Kentucky; and a brother, Paul Davis of Bladenboro.

She spent over 20 years rearing her children in Lumberton and attending First Baptist Church of Lumberton. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, daughter and sister.

A memorial service will be held at Midway Baptist Church in Stafford, Virgnia, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Hickory Grove Baptist Church's cemetery will be scheduled for a later date.