1/1
Boyd Maynard Spence
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BOYD MAYNARD SPENCE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Boyd Maynard Spence, 85, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton.

He was born in Raleigh on March 10, 1935, to the late Bealy Maynard Spence and the late Lavina Bryant Spence. Boyd was previously employed as the Advertising manager with the Raleigh News & Observer, where he worked diligently for 47 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene Spence, Katherine Mashburn, Margaret Tucker, Nathan Spence and his baby sister, Maxine Spence.

Mr. Spence is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jewell Britt Spence of Lumberton; two brothers, Ernest Spence of Greenville and James Spence of Wake Forest; and two sisters, Jane Barham of Wake Forest and Carolyn Doepner of Greenville, South Carolina.

A graveside service was held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Mark Meadows officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 13, 2020
Mrs. Spence, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Mr. Soence sang at my wedding in 1969 and we worked together at the N&O. I have very good memories of times spent with him. May God bless you all in the days to come. Frances (Arnold) Cheek
Frances (Arnold) Cheek
Friend
July 13, 2020
Jewell, You have my deepest sympathy. Boyd was very special to me and the Smith family. Praying that you have peace, and strength in the days ahead.
Barbara
Barbara Cooke
Friend
July 13, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Boyd Spence during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
July 12, 2020
Jewell, Kat and I pray that God
will give you comfort during this
time of great sadness. With love,
Duck
Duck Spence
Brother
July 11, 2020
We are deeply honored and blessed to have known Boyd as he was a blessing in our lives and we will forever carry him in our hearts.
Brenda, Colon and Terrell Family
Terrell Family
Family
July 11, 2020
May God's love cover you all the days of your life. I pray peace to you.
libbymary&Cary branch
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved