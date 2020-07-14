BOYD MAYNARD SPENCE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Boyd Maynard Spence, 85, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton.

He was born in Raleigh on March 10, 1935, to the late Bealy Maynard Spence and the late Lavina Bryant Spence. Boyd was previously employed as the Advertising manager with the Raleigh News & Observer, where he worked diligently for 47 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene Spence, Katherine Mashburn, Margaret Tucker, Nathan Spence and his baby sister, Maxine Spence.

Mr. Spence is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jewell Britt Spence of Lumberton; two brothers, Ernest Spence of Greenville and James Spence of Wake Forest; and two sisters, Jane Barham of Wake Forest and Carolyn Doepner of Greenville, South Carolina.

A graveside service was held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Mark Meadows officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.

