BRADY LOCKLEAR SR.

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Brady Locklear Sr., of Red Springs, was born on Oct. 8, 1943, and departed this life on Nov. 13, 2019, completing his journey of 76 years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church. The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church with the Revs. Rocky Williamson, Floyd Goins and Redell Hammonds officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.