BRENDA FAY SANDERSON

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Brenda Fay Sanderson, 70, of Pembroke, departed this life and entered her Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1948, to the late Mr. Grover and Mrs. Flowers Oxendine.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Rev. Kelly Keith Sanderson.

Mrs. Brenda is survived by her two sons, James Kelly Sanderson and wife, Linda, and Kelly Keith Sanderson II, all of Pembroke; six grandsons, Kas, Keith, Lil James, Kelly, Ray and R.J.; two granddaughters, Jolanda, and Margaret Faye; two great-grandsons, Kaeden, and Kelly Neil; two brothers, Bobby Oxendine, and Rev. Henry Oxendine of Pembroke; and a sister, Mrs. Sylvia Graham of Greensboro; a special cousin, Paulette Dial and a special friend, Mrs. Vickie Oxendine; and a host of relatives and friends. A special thank you to her caregivers Ms. Brandi, Kelly, Ms. Alice Bullard and Missie Scott.

The family will receive friends Monday at Tabernacle Baptist Church prior to funeral services from 2 to 3 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.