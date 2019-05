BRENDA SANDERSON HUNT

HAMPTON, Va. — Brenda Sanderson Hunt, 75, of Hampton, Va., died May 27, 2019.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A service of celebration will be held Sunday at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.