BRIAN KEITH SAMPSON

FAYETTEVILLE — Brian Keith Sampson, 56, of Fayetteville, departed this life on Nov. 6, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow in Deep Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.