BRIGITTE OBERMEYER RUNDUS

HOPE MILLS — Brigitte Obermeyer Rundus passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, after battling a six-month long illness, just a month shy of her 80th birthday.

Billie, as she was known to her friends, was born to Hans Wolfgang and Elfriede Obermeyer in Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 27, 1939. She always fondly reminisced about what a wonderful life she had in Stuttgart and dearly loved her parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

When she was 17 she was diagnosed with meningitis and the doctors who treated her were amazed how quickly she recovered. It showed what a fighting spirit she had and that she could overcome any obstacle. In her teens she trained for a job in sales and worked for the Kristallecke and Rosenthal China Shop in Stuttgart. In 1958 she met her husband while he was stationed in the army.

She married Raymond in a civil ceremony and then moved to Caney, Kansasm where Raymond taught high school French. Throughout the beginning years of their marriage they lived in different towns in Kansas and eventually welcomed two boys to the family. Because of her vivacious personality, she was welcomed with open arms in whatever community she lived. The Rundus family eventually moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where their daughter was born and where she became a U.S. citizen.

The Rundus family moved to Lumberton, where she worked at various stores and shops. She was the consummate host and she loved hosting dinner parties for their friends and the faculty of the Communicative Arts Department, of what was then, Pembroke State University. Everyone who met her was impressed by her wit, charm and grace. After Lumberton, she and Raymond settled in Hope Mills, where they would live out the rest of their lives.

Billie worked for 20 plus years at European Gifts and Collectibles where she utilized the sales skills she learned at the crystal shop in Stuttgart. Billie was one of the most honest, loyal and trustworthy people you could ever meet. Although she was strict, she was also a very caring and loving mother and, no matter what, she always put her children before herself. She was one of the best and most loyal friends you could ever have and if she liked you, you had a friend for life, which was proven over and over again.

After some trial and error early in her marriage, she became an excellent cook and baker and would collect recipes from friends and family to add to her repertoire. Through the years she learned to knit, needlepoint, crochet and embroider. She also had a love for reading and especially loved books about the royal family. True to her German heritage, she kept an immaculate house.

Her eldest son, Richard, became the caregiver for both his parents in 2012, and after his dad passed, for his mom for the last six years. Although many will view her passing with sadness, he is especially heartbroken. Even with her health problems she never complained and always remained optimistic. Richard always gave her something to look forward to, whether it was one of favorite foods, a book or TV show or just discussing her life. She knew she was loved to the very end.

Earlier this year she told Richard that she was amazed by him and he told her he was amazing because of her. She also told him she wanted to live to be 100 and he was determined to make that happen. Although the house is a lot quieter now the sound of her laughter still echoes throughout the house and there are plenty of reminders of her happy and fruitful life.

Richard hopes that during her final days, whatever dark void she went into and that she was so desperately trying to escape from, that she knew how urgently he was to trying to rescue her and bring her home.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ursula Hoper in Nurnberg, Germany.

In addition to Richard, she is survived by her son, Ronald Paul Rundus and daughter-in-law, Nicole, of Whidby Island, Washington; daughter, Dr. Victoria Rae Rundus and her very precious granddaughter, Ava Victoria Clark of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and Melissa, the cat, of the home.

In lieu of flowers, all that she asks is that she is fondly remembered by all that knew her and that her son, Richard and her family are comforted.

Auf Wiedersehen!

Service arrangements are pending. Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C., 28301.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com.