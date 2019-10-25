BRITTA JOANNA DEDRICK

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Britta Joanna Dedrick died Oct. 16, 2019, in Beaverton Ore., from complications of breast cancer.

She was born Jan. 3, 1971, in Richmond, Virginia, to Eddie W. and Suzanne M. Dedrick.

After graduating from Warren Wilson College in Asheville, she lived and worked in Robeson County, whose people she cared for deeply. Her love of the Earth she lived on and the people around her blossomed even more during her years in Oregon.

She leaves behind, for a little while, her partner, Tim Brandon; her mother and father; brother, Christopher I. Dedrick and his wife, Katherine; and her extended family and friends who have cared for her and will miss her.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southeastern Family Violence Center in Lumberton, 1407 E. Fifth St., Lumberton, NC, 28358.