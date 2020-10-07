BRUCE CRAIG PITTMAN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Bruce Craig Pittman, 77, of Lumberton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born in Lumberton on Nov. 10, 1941, to the late Coy Lee Pittman and the late Myrtle Farmer Pittman. He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran.

Mr. Pittman worked many years in sales and service in the heating and air industry for Gene's Electric Company and later for Ameco. After retirement, he became the right-hand man for his son at James' Body Shop.

Mr. Pittman was a lifelong member of West Lumberton Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, chairman of the Board of Deacons, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and in any way he could serve his church, his fellow members, his community, and his Lord.

Mr. Pittman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bobbie Kay Townsend Pittman of the home; a son, James Bruce Pittman (Sandy) of Lumberton; his grandchildren, Connor Pittman and Kelsey Pittman, both of Lumberton; a brother, Grant Pittman (Judy) of Lumberton; a sister, Jennifer Sue Williford of Lumberton; a special nephew, David Lee Williford of Lumberton; and two special nieces, Mary Beth Williford, and Hannah Williford, both of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: West Lumberton Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund or Disaster Relief Fund, 2320 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.