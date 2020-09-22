BRUCE STEPHENS "STEVIE" KINLAW JR.

LUMBERTON — Bruce Stephens "Stevie" Kinlaw Jr., 55, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home in Lumberton, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Stevie was born in Lumberton on Oct. 31, 1965, to Bruce Stephens Kinlaw Sr. and the late Carolyn Meares Kinlaw. Upon graduating from Lumberton Senior High School in 1982, Stevie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1986. He returned and settled in Lumberton, where he would live and contribute to the community for the next 34 years. During this time, he met the love of his life and his best friend, Kimberly Pope Kinlaw. They married in May of 1989 and welcomed their son, Zachary Stephens Kinlaw, into the world in May of 1993. Stevie began working at McKenzie Supply Company in August 1992, where he met and helped a multitude of customers over his 28 years of employment. The people he had the opportunity to work with over time became like family.

Throughout his life, he was active in church and activities he could share with his son. His most cherished memories involved Boy Scouts, where, after years of camping trips and events, he helped his son earn his Eagle Scout status. He also found great joy in fishing and hunting with his son as much as possible. Family was always important; it was not unusual to find him with family and friends at ECU football games, the Round Tree Hunt Club, the Shriner's Club or the St. Albans Masonic Lodge, where he served as senior deacon. Some of his fondest memories were of trips to the beach. He found tremendous peace sitting in the sun, watching the waves and enjoying sunsets with his wife. Stevie joined the Chestnut United Methodist Church, a community of believers who graciously lifted him and his family in prayer over the past several months.

Stevie is survived by his wife, Kim Pope Kinlaw of the home; his son, Zach of Lumberton and wife, Kayleigh Simmons Kinlaw, whom he loved like a daughter; his father, Bruce Kinlaw of Lumberton; his sister, Sheila Kinlaw Humphrey and husband, Jay, of Lumberton; his father-in-law, Larry Pope and wife, Marilyn, of Lumberton; his mother-in-law, Jeannette Prevatte and husband, Eric, of Lumberton; his sister-in-law, Beverly Bridgers and husband, Stephen, of Elizabethtown; his brother-in-law, Lee Hinson and wife, Lynn, of Lumberton; and countless loving nieces, nephews, a great-niece, a great-nephew, cousins, colleagues, and friends.

A time of visitation will take place prior to the service on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Herbert Lowery officiating. A Masonic burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery.

The family kindly asks those in attendance to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Chestnut United Methodist Church, 200 E. Eighth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358; or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.