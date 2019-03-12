BUSTER BURKE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Buster Burke, 87, of Lumberton, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home.

He was born in Michigan on June 3, 1932, a son of the late Elmer Burke and Minnie Bates, and is preceded in death by two siblings, Edith and Elmer and two sons, Chansey and Donnie.

He leaves to mourn his death his devoted wife of 31 years, Betty Burke; three sons, Robert , Kenny, and Ricky; and five daughters, Babbie, Zina, Lesia, Mary Ann, and Rosie.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.