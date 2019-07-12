CARL DIXON BOUNDS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Carl Dixon Bounds, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Lumberton surrounded by his loved ones.

Carl was born in Robeson County on May 7, 1947, to the late Wilton and Myrtle Easterling Bounds. He was a US Army Veteran and worked as a manager with the Alcohol Beverage Control before retirement. Carl was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Red Springs and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife nd companion, Barbara H. Bounds of Lumberton; two daughters, Kimberly Bounds Carter and husband David of Lumberton and Carla Nichole Bounds of Red Springs; a brother, Jim Bounds; three grandchildren, Dixon Gunner Rozier and his fiancé Alyssa Chavis, Braeden Cole Locklear and Anna Grace Carter.

The visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

The funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 701 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377, with Interim Pastor Sandy Saunders officiating.

Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Baptist Men, c/o First Baptist Church, 701 E. Fourth Ave. Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East Fourth Ave, Red Springs, N.C., 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com.