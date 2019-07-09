CARL GRADFORD WARD

LUMBERTON — Mr. Carl Gradford Ward, 76, of Lumberton, died Monday morning, July 8, 2019, in the New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington.

He was born in Robeson County on April 1, 1943, a son of the late Walton Carlyle and Myrtle Pittman Ward.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. from the Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Arnold to officiate. Interment will follow in the New Hollywood Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Ann Britt Ward of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Ward, and Debra Cummings, both of Lumberton; a son, Carl Gregory of Syracuse, Kansas; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by several siblings.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.