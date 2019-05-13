CARLUCAS DELL "COCKEY" HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Carlucas Dell "Cockey" Hunt, 45, of Lumberton, was born Dec. 2, 1973, and departed this life May 10, 2019.

He was the son of the late Cardell Hunt.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Hunt of Lumberton; a daughter, Tela Locklear of Maxton; and two grandsons, Lazarus Braddy, and Treonta Edwards; three sisters, all of Lumberton, Tammy Wilkins, Suzanna Dial (Robbie Hanes) and Rita F. Hunt; and two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces, and a great-nephew.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m.Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Timmy Hunt, Rev. Adrian Hunt and Rev. Kary Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.