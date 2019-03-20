CARNIE BRAYBOY

MAXTON — Mr. Carnie Brayboy, 86, of 1569 O'Quinn Road, was born Aug. 6, 1932, and went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019, exactly four years after his wife Clara was called home.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Clara Brayboy; parents, Lonnie Brayboy, and Solomon Locklear; sisters, Florence Strickland, Esther Locklear, Dovie Locklear, Sadie Locklear, and Lucille Anderson; and grandchildren, Josh Hunt, and Brooke Jacobs.

The funeral will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Hebron Holiness Church with Revs. David Hunt, Fredrick Locklear, and Kerry Revels officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacobs and Brayboy family cemetery.

Mr. Brayboy was a devoted husband, father, Pa Pa, uncle, brother and friend. He was an active member of Mt. Hebron Holiness Church and insurance agent for Citizen's Security Insurance. Mr. Brayboy enjoyed studying his Bible and often shared his favorite scripture from the book of Ezekiel about the Vision of the Valley of Dry Bones.

He is survived by his six children, Herbert Brayboy (Bertha), Ronnie Brayboy (Lucille), Clara Jones (Perry), Evelyn Jacobs (Lynn), Debbie Brayboy, all of Maxton, and Coty Brayboy (Mariana) of Mooresville. He also leaves to cherish his memory 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Mr. Charlie Locklear; and a host of relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Hebron Holiness Church.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.