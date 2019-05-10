CAROL ANN BULLARD HUNT

MAXTON — Mrs. Carol Ann Bullard Hun, 66, of Maxton, N.C., was born on Jan. 17, 1953, and transitioned from this life on May 7, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Mack Bullard and Mrs. Lula Jane Oxendine Bullard, and five brothers, Gurney Bullard, Gene Bullard (Dick), Mack Bullard, Jr. (Nig), Jerry Bullard and Raymond Bullard (Shot).

She is survived by her husband, Sanford Hunt Jr. of the home; her daughters, Mrs. Cathy Lusandra Hunt Blue (Randle) of Sanford, N.C., and Mrs. Courtney Toineta Chavis (Aaron) and her "special son" Jonathan (Jon Jon) Chavis; her sister, Dr. Theresa Bullard; her brother, Kirk Hale Bullard; her grandchildren, Seth (Ne-Ne) Kasyn Blue, Sinsa (Brown Bear) Keeon Blue, Catrianna (Ketchup) Radell Blue and Journi Cariana Chavis; two special nephews, Andre Bullard and Kirk Bullard, Jr.; and many other nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Carol was a very active member of Elrod Baptist Church, which includes being a Sunday School teacher for the Young Adult Class for numerous years, the youth director for numerous years, the church gardener along with the help of her husband for many years (even though she became mostly wheelchair bound), and the church clerk. She was a very educated woman, who was raised to work hard for everything you get, because life is not handed to you.

Mrs. Carol was also a teacher for 33.3 years, including Orrum, Deep Branch, Parkton and Prospect Elementary Schools. She taught night school to students who were trying to obtain their GED through Robeson Community College for many years. Her most loved hobby was gardening, which consumed most of her free time, especially when she retired due to her disabilities. She was a strong, stubborn, independent woman, who was very stern and upfront about life values. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and she taught them what hard work was. Shopping was her second best hobby. She was a very private person, and she never asked for much sympathy. If she was in need, you may have never known it because she worked hard and saved for what she needed and wanted.

The visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Elrod Baptist Church, with the funeral following at 4 p.m.

Services by Thompson's Funeral Home in Pembroke, N.C.