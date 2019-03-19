CAROL LEE SIMMONS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Carol Lee Simmons was born on May 2, 1977. She departed this life to be in the arms of the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Ms. Simmons was preceded in death by her father, Kelly Julius Simmons Sr. of Clinton, N.C. She is also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lester Locklear and Mary Lois Locklear of Lumberton; paternal grandparents, James (Jim) Simmons and Josephine Simmons of Clinton, N.C.; great-grandparents, Murphy Strickland and Ronnie Lee Allen of Lumberton, Julius Simmons and Ella Simmons of Clinton, N.C.

She is survived by her mother, Lee (Nora) Simmons Locklear and a brother, Kelly Julius Simmons Jr. both of Lumberton; also a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends to cherish her memories.

The funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Rev. Ricky Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.