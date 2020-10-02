CAROLE BETH LAMB SPENCER

LUMBERTON — Carole Beth Lamb Spencer, 76, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina.

She was born March 20, 1944, in Robeson County, to the late Randall Lamb and late Annie Tyler Powers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, R.M. Lamb Jr., Richard Lamb, Hollis Lamb and Horace Lamb; and four sisters, Rachel Brisson, Ernestine Green, Betty Isom and Martha Singleton.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth M. Spencer; her son, Kenneth M. Spencer Jr. and wife, Debra, of Shallotte; her daughter, Melanie Weaver and husband, Paul; two granddaughters, Kennedy and Emerson, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania; and four sisters, Edna Benton of Lumberton, Dorothy Simmons of High Point, Ruby Davis of Greensboro and Vivian Greenwood of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Holiness Church on 4650 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jami Lewter officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bladenboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navigation Fund at Gibson Cancer Center, Lumberton.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.