Carolyn A. Lewis
CAROLYN A. LEWIS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Carolyn A. Lewis, 61, of 1137 Holly Swamp Church Road, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. LeDon Barnhill and Rev. Lacy Norris officiating. Burial followed in the Hammonds Family Cemetery in Fairmont.

The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral service.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
